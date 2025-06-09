Jaipur camp expands prosthetic access

Amputees will have greater access to prosthetics as a new Jaipur camp brings treatment to the Central, Northern, and Western divisions.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the camp will run from 6 October to 27 November and is expected to provide prosthetic limbs to 650 amputees.

He adds that 220 amputees will be fitted in the Central Division, 130 in the North, and 300 in the West.

Dr Lalabalavu says amputees will be assessed before the camp, measured in the morning, and fitted with their prosthetic limbs by the

afternoon.

The Ministry will also trial 3D-printed sockets for selected patients.

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“The socket will then be sent back to Fiji for completion of the process of making the limb. And we will trial this on 10 amputees during the 2026 camp to determine the efficiency of the process and the effectiveness of the socket made abroad. And the Indian Government has also verbally mentioned that they will support any requests for future amputee camps as part of their social responsibility.”

Opposition MP Virendra Lal questioned the Government’s financial contribution to the upcoming camp.

“I would like to know what proportion of the cost has been met by the Fiji Government?”

In response, Dr Lalabalavu said the Government’s role in the camp is to support local staff participating with the team when the camp starts.

Fiji has used Jaipur prosthetic technology since 2011, with around 220 amputees receiving new or replacement limbs each year.

The 2026 camp will be funded by India, with Fiji providing health professionals to support the team.