World

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Reuters

September 30, 2026 6:00 pm

[Source: Reuters]

China has vowed a “resolute ​response” to safeguard its industries if the European ‌Union goes ahead with restrictions against Chinese companies or products, according to its commerce ministry.

The ministry was referring to a reported joint ​document drafted by some EU member states pushing for ​a tool to tackle unfair trade and take ⁠more forceful measures against China.

The tool amounts to a “typical ​protectionist and unilateralist measure”, and will disrupt stability of China-EU ​trade, the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“If the European side engages in talks and consultations with China, while increasingly pressuring ​China, it will seriously undermine mutual trust, interfere with ​the overall process of consultation,” the ministry cautioned.

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China could respond with a “strong ‌policy ⁠toolbox” that includes anti-discrimination probes, security investigations into industrial and supply chains and could also look into the impact of foreign subsidies, state-backed newspaper Global Times reported on Wednesday, ​citing an unnamed ​Chinese observer ⁠as saying.

Global Times linked the warning to an article by Rhodium Group’s senior adviser on ​Europe-China ties, Noah Barkin, who said Germany and ​France ⁠were finalising a joint paper this week to call on the European Commission to fast-track development of an instrument that ⁠mirrors ​the United States’ Section 301 unfair ​trade practices provision, to deter China in the EU market.

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