Breast cancer cases increase

The Grand Pacific Hotel is glowing pink for Pinktober. [PHOTO:FBC NEWSROOM]

The Fiji Cancer Society has registered 217 new breast cancer cases this year.

The figure comes as Pinktober puts renewed focus on awareness, support and access to cancer services.

Miss Hibiscus 2026 Sala Korosaya says breast cancer is the most common cancer among women.

She says the new cases recorded by the Fiji Cancer Society this year highlight the need for greater awareness and early action.

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Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan says Pinktober should be more than awareness messages.

Chan states it should encourage people to start conversations, support survivors and help those affected access the services they need.

She adds that the pink lighting of the Grand Pacific Hotel is a visible reminder that everyone has a role to play in supporting people affected by breast cancer.

Chan said the partnership with the hotel group has helped extend the awareness message and show support for cancer survivors and their families.

The focus is now on turning awareness into action and action into hope.