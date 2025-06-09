NFA warns of rising vacant property fires

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is raising concern over an increase in vacant property fires following a blaze at Holika Road, Votualevu, Nadi, on Monday.

Firefighters arrived around midday to find the single-bedroom, timber-and-iron home fully engulfed.

The private property was vacant at the time, though stored décor, catering equipment, and business items valued at approximately $100,000 were destroyed.

Despite the house being unoccupied when the fire broke out, two adults and a child who lived there are now homeless.

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An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging property owners not to overlook safety simply because a building is empty.

He warns that stored combustible materials, equipment, and wiring can still spark and accelerate intense fires.