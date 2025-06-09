NFA warns of rising vacant property fires

[Photo: FILE]
The National Fire Authority is raising concern over an increase in vacant property fires following a blaze at Holika Road, Votualevu, Nadi, on Monday.
Firefighters arrived around midday to find the single-bedroom, timber-and-iron home fully engulfed.
The private property was vacant at the time, though stored décor, catering equipment, and business items valued at approximately $100,000 were destroyed.
Despite the house being unoccupied when the fire broke out, two adults and a child who lived there are now homeless.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging property owners not to overlook safety simply because a building is empty.
He warns that stored combustible materials, equipment, and wiring can still spark and accelerate intense fires.