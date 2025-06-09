Survey reveals Fiji CEOs confident in economy

A survey of Chief Executive Officers in Fiji has revealed that most expect company profits to improve, more capital expenditure and no reduction in employee numbers in the 2026-2027 financial year.

The survey, conducted by Business Advantage International, asked the CEOs of leading Fijian businesses about their expectations for profits, capital expenditure and recruitment, as well as the key impediments facing their businesses.

The inaugural Fiji 100 CEO Survey provided a new snapshot of business confidence in Fiji, with most CEOs surveyed expecting profits and investment to increase or remain stable over the 2026/7 financial year.

Most CEOs surveyed expressed optimism, with 57 per cent expecting profits to exceed 2025/6, and an additional 22 per cent expecting profits to be about the same in 2026/7. Only 21 per cent of CEOs expected profits to be lower in 2026/7.

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The survey asked respondents to indicate their recruitment intentions for 2026/7, compared to 2025/6.

According to the survey, 43 per cent of CEOs said they expect to increase head count and 57 per cent said they would maintain current staffing levels, with none of the CEOs saying they would reduce personnel.

On a positive note, 48 per cent of CEOs forecast an increase in capital expenditure (CapEx), with the largest single group (35 per cent) forecasting a “substantial” increase. A further 30 per cent said CapEx would be around the same as in 2025/6, while 22 per cent flagged lower CapEx.

When asked to rank the key impediments facing their business, understandably, fuel price and availability emerged as the leading impediment facing Fiji businesses.