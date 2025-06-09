Government takes different approach to national identity

[Photo: FILE]

The Government’s proposed Constitution would retain Fijian as the common identity for all citizens, while allowing Indigenous Fijians to be referred to as iTaukeinivanua o Viti.

This differs from the Constitution Review Commission’s proposal, which left the question of the country’s long-term national identity open to consultation.

The Government’s draft states that all citizens of Fiji are to continue to be known as Fijians.

It then specifically states that Indigenous Fijians may be referred to as iTaukeinivanua o Viti.

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But the CRC proposed a maximum 12-month consultation involving all communities to reach consensus on the most appropriate term for Fiji’s national identity.

If consensus could not be reached, the CRC proposed a referendum to determine the majority view.

The Government’s Bill does not include that consultation and referendum process for deciding the national identity.

Instead, it provides for Fijian to remain the common identity while constitutionally recognising a specific term for Indigenous Fijians.

The difference is now before Parliament as MPs consider the Government’s proposed constitutional amendments.