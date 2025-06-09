New aviation training opportunities through Fiji partnership

[Photo: AVIATION AUSTRALIA/ FACEBOOK]

Aviation Australia is expanding its international training programmes into Fiji, opening new opportunities for students and aviation workers across the Pacific.

The organisation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Oceania Institute of Technology to explore training in remotely piloted aircraft systems, ground operations and other aviation-related programmes.

Aviation Australia Business Manager NT, Queensland, North and South West Pacific Chris Pigott says the partnership will support aviation workforce development in the region.

“Fiji plays a critical role in connecting communities, economies and industries throughout the Pacific, making it an ideal location to support the growth of aviation capability across the region.”

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Pigott says the agreement strengthens Aviation Australia’s international partnerships and its role in aviation education and workforce development.

“As aviation continues to grow across the Asia-Pacific region, partnerships such as these enable us to work closely with industry, governments and education providers to develop sustainable training pathways that create lasting economic and employment benefits.”

Oceania Institute of Technology Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Hasmukh Lal says the partnership could contribute to Fiji’s long-term workforce development.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to broaden access to high-quality aviation education and strengthen the skills base required to support the region’s growing aviation sector. By working with Aviation Australia, we can explore new opportunities for students and industry participants to access internationally recognised training and contribute to the continued development of aviation across Fiji and the Pacific.”

A joint unit will now oversee the next phase, including market assessments, programme development, infrastructure planning and future agreements for aviation training.