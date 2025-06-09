Drug cases alarm Ministry

Drug-related incidents in schools increased last year, with 3,143 cases reported, up from 3,041 the previous year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said 1,635 cases were recorded in secondary schools, while 1,508 involved primary school students.

The 2024 figures show a different trend, with 1,658 cases reported in primary schools and 1,383 in secondary schools.

Radrodro says the figures are alarming and require a holistic approach involving prevention, counselling and support.

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“The reported incidents involved substances including suki, cigarettes, vaping products, alcohol, inhalant glue and marijuana.”

Radrodro says there were no reported cases of methamphetamine use in schools during the period.

Students involved in drug-related incidents remain in the school system and are monitored by teachers,

child protection officers, parents and guardians.

For students in Years 11 to 13, counselling can also assess whether vocational or alternative pathways may be more suitable. Those identified for trade skills training are assisted to access relevant programs.

Where illicit drugs such as marijuana are involved, the Substance Abuse Advisory Council works with the Police Juvenile Unit and the Department of Children.

The Ministry is targeting fewer than two percent of students being involved in drug-related cases through prevention, intervention, counselling, mentoring and support.