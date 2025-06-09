Government yet to decide on bus support

[Photo: Apenisa Waqairadovu]

The bus industry could learn as early as today whether the government will provide support to help offset rising

operating costs.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel states that the government and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are expected to make an announcement later today or tomorrow.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has been seeking an immediate 22-point-5 percent subsidy, saying rising fuel prices, spare parts, maintenance and other costs are putting increasing pressure on operators.

Immanuel has confirmed the announcement will relate to the bus industry, but has not confirmed whether it will be the requested subsidy.

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He also says the $48 million support from the Australian Government is intended to cover several sectors.