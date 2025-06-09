CDD questions referendum process

[Photo: File]

Concerns are being raised over whether Fijians will have enough time and freedom to properly debate major constitutional changes under the revised National Referendum Bill.

The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue says the Bill still has serious gaps, particularly around the time allowed for a referendum and restrictions on public discussion.

CDD Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Lal says the Bill allows a referendum to be held between 30 and 45 days after the writ is issued.

He says this could leave voters with a limited period to understand and debate major changes to the Constitution.

Article continues after advertisement

CDD is also raising concerns over a provision that could allow the Electoral Commission to suspend campaign activities, including public forums, meetings, interviews, debates and the publication of information.

The organization also says the Bill does not require referendum questions to be neutral or non-leading.

CDD says the provision on information for voters also does not guarantee balanced arguments for and against proposed constitutional changes.

The concerns come as Parliament considers the constitutional amendment process and the referendum framework that would be used for it.

Parliament’s own information brief confirms the National Referendum Bill was originally tabled in December 2025 and later referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

Lal says these issues should be addressed to ensure voters have access to sufficient information and a meaningful opportunity to participate in the referendum process.

He says the referendum process should not create another democratic deficit while seeking to address concerns surrounding the 2013 Constitution.