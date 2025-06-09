Yusuf predicts toughest IDC yet

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf says this year’s FMF Inter-District Championship is shaping up to be one of the toughest in recent years.

Yusuf says the quality of football on display during the Battle of the Giants earlier this month has highlighted the competitiveness of the teams heading into the week-long tournament.

He believes every team in the Premier Division has a genuine opportunity to emerge as champions.

With teams such as Suva, Rewa and Labasa strengthening their squads with overseas-based players, Yusuf expects the tournament to deliver plenty of excitement for football fans.

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He is also urging supporters and spectators to secure their tickets early, with the FMF IDC being the final major football tournament on the domestic calendar this year.

“It’s really hard to say which teams to look out for, we have Nasinu the giant slayers one team to look out for, BOG champions Ba and so forth. We also have teams reinforcing their line-ups, so it’s going to be a very exciting one.”

Yusuf says tickets are expected to sell quickly as fans prepare to witness the country’s top teams battle for the title.

The tournament kicks off next Tuesday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.