Hibiscus rakes in $823K

[File Photo]

The 2026 Hibiscus Festival generated more than $823,000 but Suva City Council received no direct venue hire income from Albert Park.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said the Council did not charge a rental fee because it owns the grounds.

Provisional accounts show the festival generated $823,144 through its activities and sponsorship arrangements.

“According to the provisional accounts of hibiscus Festival 2026, total revenue generated amounted to $823,144. This figure, Mr. Speaker, demonstrates the significant economic activity generated through the festival and the strong support received from sponsors, businesses, exhibitors, community organisations and members of the public.”

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Nalumisa states the festival also brought wider economic benefits to Suva, supporting vendors, food operators, entertainers, transport providers and other small businesses.

The return of the festival to Albert Park also carried social and cultural value, reconnecting the event with its historic venue and bringing communities together.

However, the full cost of preparing Albert Park for the festival and restoring the grounds afterwards is not yet known.

Nalumisa says the Hibiscus Festival organising committee is still finalising its accounts and reconciling its finances.

The final report and audited accounts are expected to be submitted to the Suva City Council in November or December.

Meanwhile, restoration work at Albert Park is continuing, including fertilisation and turf recovery, to keep the grounds suitable for future public and community events.