Rabuka backs audit of court exhibits

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has backed an independent inquiry into the disappearance and alleged tampering of cocaine exhibits held within court premises.

Rabuka says the investigation must establish who was responsible for securing the exhibits, controlling access to the storage area and maintaining the closed-circuit surveillance system.

No institution, according to the PM, is perfect and any rogue elements must be identified and investigated.

“Everybody will be questioned. Who is responsible for this block? And who is responsible for the key? Who is responsible for keeping all those closed-circuit systems working? And taxpayers’ money. A lot of people are saying that this is, you know, taxpayers’ money being put to waste because they’re giving their all to the country, but this is what they’re getting in return.”

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Rabuka states accountability must extend beyond judges to everyone involved in the administration and handling of court exhibits.

He also supports an independent audit of high-value exhibits and drugs held in court facilities across the country.

Rabuka says other agencies that have expertise in the area should be involved in the process.

The comments follow the discovery that some exhibits linked to a major cocaine case were missing, while other parcels were found to contain flour rather than cocaine.

Rabuka says questions must now be answered about when the substitution occurred and who was responsible for the exhibits at the time.