Lautoka regroup ahead of Navosa clash

[Source: Lautoka Rugby Union - Maroons/Facebook]

Lautoka is turning its attention to the final two rounds of the competition after last weekend’s 17-14 defeat to Taveuni over the weekend at Wairiki School grounds.

Head coach Peniona Ranitu says the side remains grateful for the experience and the hospitality shown by the Taveuni community.

Ranitu says the team travelled to Taveuni hoping for a win, but will now use the result to identify areas that need improvement ahead of their next challenge.

“We went there hoping for a win, but we are still grateful regardless. We will be working on our weaknesses this week ahead of round 10.”

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Lautoka will face Navosa next, with Ranitu expecting another tough contest as the side looks to finish the ordinary round strongly.

The coach also acknowledged the continued support from the team’s families, supporters and the Vanua, who have stood by the side through both wins and losses.

Lautoka sits 10th on the points table after nine rounds, with two wins, one draw and six losses.

The two sides will meet at Churchill Park at 3pm this Saturday.

In other round 10 matches, Tailevu will meet Malolo, Taveuni will host Suva, Rewa goes up against Nadroga and Ba will meet Kadavu.

Naitasiri faces Nadi and you can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can catch the LIVE action on VITI+ for $20fjd.