Khelan and Croker selected as flag bearers

Swimmer Grace Khelan and triathlete Josiah Croker will carry the Fijian flag at the opening ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games later this month.

Khelan returns home after a strong performance at the 2026 New Zealand Short Course Championships in Christchurch, where she won gold in the 50m freestyle, silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

The young swimmer also enjoyed success last year at the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships in Brisbane, winning bronze in both the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle. She also set three national records in the girls’ 13 years’ category.

Croker, 16, will join Khelan as Fiji’s flag bearer after an impressive run of results in triathlon.

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He won bronze in the open mixed relay at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau and claimed youth gold at the 2025 World Triathlon Regional Development Cup in Fiji.

This year, Croker placed ninth out of 21 competitors in the elite men’s field at the World Triathlon Regional Development Cup in Tahiti. He also finished 13th out of 25 in the men’s open category at the Pacific Games test event.

Team Fiji Chef de Mission Jane Wong-Niubalavu, says both athletes had earned the role through their results and the way they carry themselves.

“Grace and Josiah have already shown what it takes to compete for Fiji at international level. They train hard, they look out for their teammates, and they represent their sports and their families well. Carrying the flag is an honour for any athlete. We know they will lead the team out in Dakar with pride, and the whole country will be behind them.”

The pair will lead Fiji’s delegation into the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, representing the country at the opening ceremony later this month.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, from 31 October to 13 November.