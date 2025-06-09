Kiran condemns child abuse

[File Photo]

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran is urging the public not to share a video showing a young boy being assaulted.

Kiran says the child has been attended to by the Department of Children and has received medical attention and care.

She says sharing the video further exposes the child while he is in a vulnerable situation.

Kiran says any form of violence against children is unacceptable.

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She is also calling on anyone who knows of a vulnerable child or a child being abused to report the matter through the toll-free 1325 helpline.