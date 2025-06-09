TLTB maps out landowners’ financial institution

[Photo: ITAUKEI LAND TRUST BOARD/ FACEBOOK]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is moving to create a sustainable financial institution aimed at turning land-derived income into long-term wealth for iTaukei landowners.

Through its commercial arm, Qelemaroroi Holdings Pte Limited, TLTB recently brought together landowners, directors, trustees and financial sector experts for a roadmap workshop.

Discussions covered the viability of the proposed institution, governance, regulation, risk management, capital, systems and specialist expertise.

The International Finance Corporation provided an international perspective, while the Reserve Bank of Fiji provided regulatory insights.

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TLTB says the workshop will lay the foundation for a draft roadmap outlining development phases, key decisions, capability requirements, and priority actions.

The Qelemaroroi Holdings Board and the TLTB Board of Trustees will now consider the roadmap.

The initiative forms part of TLTB’s broader push to move landowners beyond reliance on lease income and towards greater participation in investment, enterprise and business ownership.

TLTB says the proposed financial model is intended to help convert income generated from iTaukei land into savings, investment, capital formation and sustainable wealth for future generations.

The Board has previously outlined a strategic shift towards providing financial and investment services aimed at strengthening landowner entrepreneurship and wealth creation.