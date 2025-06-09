Bula Boys reach MSG final

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Bula Boys have booked their place in the MSG Cup final after defeating New Caledonia 2-1 in their final pool match.

The home side started strongly, keeping New Caledonia pinned in their own half during the opening 20 minutes.

However, New Caledonia found a gap in Fiji’s defence and took the lead in the 30th minute.

Both sides battled hard over the next 15 minutes, with the score remaining 1-0 as they headed into half-time.

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Fiji found their equaliser shortly after the restart, with defender Scott Wara scoring in the 49th minute.

The Bula Boys continued to pile on the pressure and were rewarded in the 66th minute when Maikah Dau found the back of the net to give Fiji a 2-1 lead.

Fiji held firm for the remainder of the match, defending their advantage until the final whistle to secure their place in the MSG Cup final.