Youth get a seat at COP31

Fiji is pushing for a stronger youth voice at COP31 [PHOTO: NIKHIL KUMAR]

Young people will be given greater access to formal climate negotiations at COP31, including opportunities to speak directly to world leaders.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael says Fiji wants youth participation to continue beyond the Australia-Pacific Pre-COP31 Youth Dialogue.

A youth representative will speak during the Leaders’ Plenary, giving young people an opportunity to address Heads of Government and Heads of State.

Youth constituencies will also have access to negotiation rooms, with three passes available at any one time.

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Dr Michael says young people will be able to make statements as observers on specific agenda items.

The aim is to give youth a direct role in the formal negotiations rather than limiting their participation to dialogue sessions.

Dr Michael is urging young people to guide government on issues that matter to them, including the protection of oceans.

He adds that the government has a responsibility to listen to young people, but listening must lead to action.