FHL announces $4.1 million dividend

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Fijian Holdings Limited has maintained its first interim dividend for the 2027 financial year at 1.35 cents per share.

Shareholders will receive a total of $4.113 million.

FHL Group Chairman Rokoseru Nabalarua says the dividend rate is the same as last year and remains in line with the company’s dividend policy.

The Group, he said was continuing to invest across its businesses, with total assets surpassing $1 billion for the first time in the 2026 financial year.

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Nabalarua states these investments will take time to deliver returns, which is why the company is maintaining the current dividend rate.

The focus, he says, is now on ensuring the investments generate returns while improving the performance of existing businesses.

FHL remains positive about the 2027 financial year but is monitoring global conflicts, local economic conditions and rising business costs.

The company’s share register will close on October 22, with the dividend payment scheduled for October 30.