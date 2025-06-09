Thornleigh Thunder set for Suva Academy test

Visiting Australian FOOTBALL club Thornleigh Thunder FC will test the Fiji FA Suva Academy’s Under-16 girls and boy’s teams in a series of friendly matches at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

The Under-16 girls will take the field at 1pm, with the Under-16 boys match scheduled for 2pm today.

The fixtures will provide the young Suva Academy players with an opportunity to gain valuable international match experience against opposition from Australia.

For Thornleigh Thunder, the visit will also provide its young players with the chance to experience football in Fiji and compete against local academy talent.

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The matches are expected to be closely contested as both sides look to use the fixtures to develop their players and build stronger links through football.