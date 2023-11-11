Celebrating Diversity: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has emphasized the unifying spirit of Diwali in his address to ministry staff.

Highlighting the festival’s significance in celebrating light’s triumph over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Vosarogo highlighted Fiji’s diverse and harmonious society as a testament to unity in diversity emphasizing common values of love, peace and respect.

He urged a commitment to a brighter future with Diwali serving as a symbol of shared values in the nation.

Emphasizing the universality of light, Vosarogo invoked John 1:5, stating that light transcends religious borders.

He encouraged Fijians to be beacons of hope and positivity, reflecting on the exchange of gifts during Diwali as a representation of love and respect.

Vosarogo also stressed the value of time and attention, emphasizing the creation of lasting memories through togetherness.

The minister celebrated Diwali’s culinary traditions, framing them as a source of joy and a connection to cultural heritage.

He urged people to relish these moments, fostering closeness through the act of sharing a meal.

Diwali, according to Vosarogo is also a time for introspection and personal growth, encouraging reflection on values such as truth, righteousness, and compassion.

Drawing a parallel to the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, he called for Fijians to strive for personal improvement, greater understanding and kindness towards one another.