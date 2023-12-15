Camporee continues amid tragic loss of teenager

[File Photo]

The 12th Fiji Pathfinder Camporee in Naravuka, Seaqaqa, will remain open, and the rest of the activities will continue.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church, the Fiji Mission, and the Pathfinder Ministry confirmed this following the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy who drowned while participating in one of the water activities.

The Church expresses deep condolences to the family and those affected, stating that the entire Seventh-day Adventist Church and its community in Fiji and beyond mourn with the family and pray for divine peace and comfort.

It adds that the activity that caused the tragic accident has been halted, emphasizing that the health, safety, and security of our young people are of paramount importance, and relevant safety measures and processes are in place to ensure this.

The church further states that it is offering its full support to the grieving family and providing counselling services for those who may be affected.