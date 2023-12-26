Calls for violence-free festive season

The government and NGO Coalition on Human Rights are calling on Fijians to show love and compassion while creating happy memories and avoid any form of violence during this festive season.

Of the 6,000 complaints received by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center this year, nearly 60% are domestic violence cases.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali adds that they often noticed an increase in violence cases during the festive season, when the majority of people are at home.

“We’re calling on men to please influence other men not to cause this bad behavior; domestic violence, rape, child rape, and so on. This is the time when people get together.”

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh emphasizes family support during busy periods.

“Times when women and homes will be under a lot of pressure, there’ll be a lot of unpaid care, work demanded out of both women in the majority, and of course, men. And we must remember that this is a time where we cannot act with violence.”

The stakeholders are also urging those who experience, see, or are aware of any form of violence to report it to relevant authorities for further action.