Bula Festival contestants take a stand

[Source: Bula Events Group/ Facebook]

This year, the young women vying for the FMF Nadi Bula Festival crown are using the platform to shed light on key social and health issues affecting Fiji, particularly among the youth.

Chairperson of the Nadi Bula Festival, Olive Fong, says while the contestants are preparing for the stage, their focus goes far beyond the glitz and glamour.

Fong says the contestants are advocating for topics they’ve thoroughly researched; issues close to their hearts and critical to the wellbeing of young Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will be advocating on various topic especially on what is happening a lot on Fiji, and including what they think needs to be done to avoid or control it and also on what they are passionate about,”

Among them is 22-year-old Miss PSH Hospital, Arieta Naqai, who is campaigning for better awareness around non-communicable diseases.

She believes healthy habits can help curb the growing risk of NCDs in Fiji.

“We can prevent non-communicable diseases through general check-ups, eating less fatty foods and exercise regularly to help fight this disease,”

For 19-year-old Miss Smugglers Cove, Shahista Singh, the issue of drug abuse hits home. She is using her advocacy to encourage young people to choose their circles wisely.

“Choose your friends wisely, and don’t get into problems which can lead to a life full of pain and regret,”

Meanwhile, Miss Sharma’s Music Centre, Adi Oripa Naulago, is raising awareness on Rheumatic Heart Disease. Having been diagnosed with RHD herself, she’s passionate about early detection.

“I did not have any symptoms but I was diagnosed when I went for a check-up. My message is for young people to go get checked as you could be having RHD,” she said.

The contestants took part in a clean-up campaign along Nadi Town today and are scheduled to carry out more community outreach activities in the lead-up to the FMF Nadi Bula Festival, which will run from July 19th to the 26th.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.