Budget allows Ministry to spend: Dr Fong

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong

The Ministry of Health’s allocation in the 2023–24 National Budget has enabled the health sector to spend in the upcoming financial year.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong shared these sentiments, saying the government has sympathized with the sector to help achieve its objective.

Dr. Fong says this allows the decentralization of approval processes, which enables divisions and subdivisions to swiftly improve the standard of facilities and services.

“So, people out in the subdivisions and divisions can make their own scoping and cost it, either they do it themselves or they outsource it to entrepreneurs to sort out the maintenance of buildings and the running of other programmes..”

Dr Fong says they had also started to right-size their expenditures to ensure that they spent on schedule prior to the national budget announcement.

The PS expresses their appreciation to the government for its sympathy towards primary health care, an area that requires assistance in the country.

The ministry has been allocated $453.8 million, an increase of $58.7 million.