More assistance for the agriculture sector

Government will continue to support the agriculture sector through its various Public Enterprises.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has allocated a capital grant of $323,150 to the Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited as two-thirds contribution for the purchase of a new excavator.

This will allow the company to construct observation points in the mountainous area at Yaqara and boundary fences to control the movement of livestock.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will also support the Fiji Coconut Millers.

“The Fiji Coconut Millers has been provided with $420,750 to support its replanting program and farm cleaning with rehabilitation. With the new farm cleaning initiatives, FCML has identified 20 farmers with a combined land area of 50 acres to be assisted at a cost of $4,500 per acre. It is expected that $245,000 will be used for this purpose and the remaining funds will be used for coconut replanting.”

Fiji Rice Limited has been allocated $1.3 million in the 2022-23 financial year for the purchase of paddy from farmers.

This subsidy ensures that rice farmers will be paid upfront when supplying paddy to the rice mill at Dreketi in Vanua Levu.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has also provided $1.2 million to Food Processors Fiji Limited.

This is to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades for the factory, improve its farm at Batiri and subsidize the purchase of agricultural products from farmers.