Bua records low crime rate in the North

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Planning, Research, and Doctrine, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, during his address to the Bua Provincial Council [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The people of Bua have been applauded for recording the lowest crime rate in the three provinces in the Northern Division.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Planning, Research, and Doctrine, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, in his address to the Bua Provincial Council, highlighted the role of the vanua in working with Police with regards to the sharing of information and the reporting of any and all illegal activities.

Lutunauga also requested the members to work with the police in the war against drugs as students were being found in schools with drugs, namely marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

Lutunauga adds that Duavata Community Policing places great emphasis on the vanua as an important pillar towards crime prevention efforts, playing an important role in the maintenance of law and order.

He also revealed that a proposed community Post was earmarked for Daria and sought the support of the Vanua to assist in terms of land and accommodation.