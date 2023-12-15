Bridging gender disparities through childcare program

[File Photo]

The Care Catalyst: Micro Business Women’s Childcare Incubation Program, spearheaded by the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council immerses participants in a curriculum focused on childcare, dietary nutrition and early childhood development.

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council Chairperson Sharyn Fong highlights that Fijian women constitutes 34 per cent of the labour force but bearing 73 per cent of unpaid household work.

She states that the initiative addresses children’s developmental needs and emphasizes lifelong education.

“The second part is on business literacy and financial literacy and running the business. So it’s about business planning, marketing, promoting pricing all of those aspects of business.”



[Source: Women Entrepreneurs Business Council – WEBC / Facebook]

Fong stresses the significance of the care economy in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting the substantial contributions of formal sectors like healthcare and education, coupled with informal caregiving activities, to employment and economic output.

She also emphasizes the imperative of acknowledging and valuing such work for sustainable and inclusive economic development.