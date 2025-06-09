Be good citizens, we owe Australia a lot says Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has delivered a strong message to the Fijian community in Australia, urging them to respect the land they now call home.

Speaking at a Fiji Day celebrations in Sydney last night, Rabuka reminded the crowd that more than one hundred thousand Fijians now live in Australia.

He says he didn’t want to miss the event because it was important to acknowledge the close friendship between Fiji and Australia.

Rabuka highlighted his strong relationship with the Australian Prime Minister, saying the Fijian community should continue to strengthen that bond.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He also reflected on Fiji’s fifty-five years of independence, acknowledging Australia’s major contribution to the country’s development journey.

“My coming today is because I want to come and make it very clear to you who now work or live here in Australia that I want you to value the great relationship we share with this great land.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka says Australia has committed more than seven hundred million dollars over the next five years to support Fiji’s priorities in development, security, and climate resilience.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He reiterated that Fiji owes Australia a lot for what has been done and what’s still to come.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Fijians in Australia to register as dual citizens, and urged iTaukei families to ensure their children are registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

