BAT implements I-Recycle Hub

British American Tobacco implemented the I-Recycle Hub at their factory today.

This concept will give them an opportunity to instill best practices for proper waste management and recycling through a training program with BAT Fiji’s workforce.

BAT Fiji General Manager, Sam Dormor, says the company has more than 68 years of heritage in Fiji, and taking bold steps like reducing waste that ends up at landfills will make a positive impact on a sustainable future.

PRF’s Founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited CEO, Amitesh Deo, says the ‘I Recycle Hub’ concept will allow BAT Fiji to align its sustainability agenda with PRF’s waste management and recycling programs.

“This is the very first I Recycle Hub that has been launched in a corporate setting. And we’ve asked; we’ve lobbied for this for a long time. We’ve spoken about it at different forums, and it’s been a really humbling experience for us to see organizations like yours come forward and take this initiative with us.”



PRF’s Founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited CEO, Amitesh Deo [left] with BAT Fiji General Manager, Sam Dormor

The “I Recycle Hub” bin program represents a unique concept that challenges the traditional views of recycling and aims to bring recycling to the very forefront of all operations.