Authorities warn against officer misconduct in Festive Operation

[Source: LTA/ Facebook]

As the Land Transport Authority and Fiji Police Force ramp up their joint festive season operation, both agencies have issued stern warnings to their officers to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa has expressed concern over allegations that some officers have been engaging in unscrupulous behaviour.

“We act or behave in a manner that deviates from the spirit of this joint enforcement operation then we will be faced with challenges and it will be a futile exercise.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa says enforcement officers need to remain steadfast in their commitment to public safety.

“We plead for every enforcement officer out there, work within the ambit if the law, you are there as a public servant and your public service delivery is paramount and we plead that this festive season enforcing of regulations and traffic laws and advocating good driving behavior should be the primary focus.”



[Source: LTA/ Facebook]

Echoing Rokosawa’s sentiments, Fiji Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, also issued a strong warning to his officers, reminding them of their duty to uphold the law and protect the public.

“We are going to set the standards of their professionalism. They need to portray that during this joint operation. We have certain procedures, disciplinary procedures that we will take if our officers conduct any breach in terms of law enforcement.”

The joint LTA and police festive season operation aims to curb road accidents and fatalities during the busy holiday period.