Authorities probe Suva Harbour fuel slick

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change conducted a joint inspection yesterday following a report of a fuel slick observed at the Suva Harbour, near the beacon opposite the China Club.

Inspectors from the Ministry, in collaboration with officers from Fiji Ports Limited, carried out an on-site boat inspection and drone surveillance of the area to assess the extent of the reported pollution and to identify its possible source.

As is common, the fuel slick washed away with the incoming tide.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says it will continue its investigation and closely monitor the area for any further signs of pollution.

Interagency cooperation is underway with Fiji Ports Limited and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji to trace the source of the reported slick.

The Ministry is strongly urging all businesses and vessel operators to exercise heightened care when handling fuel, oil, and other hazardous substances to prevent pollution of waterways and the marine environment.

As the country enters the holiday season, the Ministry will continue to treat all pollution reports with urgency and will work closely with relevant agencies to ensure timely investigations and appropriate response measures are deployed.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says it remains firmly committed to protecting Fiji’s marine environment and urges the public to immediately report any suspected pollution incidents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.