Australia names Fiji High Commissioner

Australia's new High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald.

Australia has announced its new High Commissioner to Fiji.

Ewen McDonald will hold this role and be Australia’s inaugural Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs.

McDonald is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and has headed the Office of the Pacific for the last four years.

He has previously served overseas as Australia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand with accreditation to Cook Islands and Niue.

Australia says that based in the region, this role reflects the Albanese Government’s commitment to supporting Pacific priorities under the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says it will enhance Australia’s ability to respond to collective challenges and strengthen their engagement with regional organisations as a member of the Pacific Islands Forum, whose Secretariat is based in Suva.

The Australian government has also thanked former High Commissioner John Feakes and the staff of the Australian High Commission in Suva for their contribution and commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship.