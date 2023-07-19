Attorney-General plans citizen engagement

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In a move to enhance citizen participation, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has highlighted his vision for a platform that aims to establish direct engagement between Fijians and the government.

Turaga conducted a public consultation in Namaka, Nadi, yesterday where he outlined his plans to educate the general public about a multitude of government services and programs.

The consultation, he says gives community members an opportunity to understand their rights and access resources that can uplift their livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Turaga stressed the significance of an informed and transparent government, underscoring its pivotal role in constructing a more robust and cohesive society.

He says that the proposed platform seeks to bridge the gap between citizens and the government, enabling them to directly engage, pose questions, and gain valuable insights into the diverse range of services offered by the government.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

By creating an avenue for direct interaction, Turaga adds that he strives to foster trust and facilitate meaningful dialogue, promoting a stronger sense of community and collaboration.