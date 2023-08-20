Association calls for Dr Fong's resignation

The Fiji Nursing Association is calling for the resignation of the Permanent Secretary for Health and other key decision-making officers within the Ministry of Health.

A protest banner displayed at the gates of the association’s headquarters this morning calls for the resignation of the PS Doctor James Fong, Director of Human Resources Joe Fuata, and Chief Nurse Colleen Wilson.

The nursing association has been at loggerheads with the Ministry of Health over the treatment of nurses within the public health machinery.

Concerns over pay, pending allowances, work conditions, and the system for selecting senior positions in the ministry are factors contributing to this rift.

Dr Fong has not preferred to not give any comments at this stage