Asco Motors hosts inaugural Open Day

Asco Motors welcomed guests to its first-ever Open Day today at the Nabua dealership, highlighting Fiji’s skilled technicians, tradespeople, and technical professionals.

The event gave visitors a close-up look at career opportunities within the organisation.

Car enthusiasts, influencers, and the public toured the company’s state-of-the-art facilities, interacting with experienced staff and technical experts to learn about structured career pathways and professional growth opportunities.

Asco Motors Chief Executive Ronald Kumar said the event showcased the talent and ambition within Fiji’s technical community.

“We believe that every technician, tradesperson, and aspiring professional deserves a workplace where they can thrive, innovate, and lead. At Asco Motors, we don’t just offer jobs, we offer journeys of growth, purpose, and excellence. Seeing so many passionate individuals walk through our doors reaffirmed our commitment to building a future powered by people.”

Renowned rugby sevens legends and Asco Motors brand ambassador Waisale Serevi says Asco Motors says Asco Motors commits to building a workforce that is not only technically skilled but also empowered to lead and innovate.

“Just like in sports, success in the technical field requires dedication and growth. This event was about showing professionals that Asco Motors is where those values come to life.”

The Open Day featured live technical demonstrations, interactive career booths, and meet-and-greet sessions with staff and mentors.

Attendees also received information on job openings, training programs, and mentorship opportunities aimed at supporting long-term career development.

The event served as a gateway for many to explore rewarding futures in Fiji’s technical and professional sectors.

