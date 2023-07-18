AHP launches initiative

People with disabilities often face challenges during disasters and as a result, end up risking their lives by staying at home.

Fiji Disable Peoples Federation Representative, Jay Nasilasila says one of the main concerns during past disasters is that they are unable to access evacuation centres.

This has prompted the Australian Humanitarian Partnership to improve its disaster response, particularly for this vulnerable group.

“The inaccessibility of evacuation centres. Also the dissemination of information. We talk about early warning systems. With persons with disabilities, we said that it has to be earlier than early.”

A three-day workshop has been organized in Suva where important data is being analyzed to provide people with disabilities the right type of assistance during and after a natural disaster.