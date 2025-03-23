AG pushes for discrimination solutions

Discrimination can be solved by challenging societal norms, prejudices, and outdated systems.

Attorney General Graham Leung highlighted that while progress has been made, there are still gaps that need attention.

He says more effort is needed to address the unequal distribution of opportunities, tackle economic disparities, and confront biases in institutions.

Leung says it’s important to keep working towards a fair society, where everyone has equal opportunities, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“We cannot ignore these realities. But today is not just about acknowledging problems; it is about committing to solutions. I believe the politics of race is limiting. What we should be doing more of as a country is focusing on improving the situation for the marginalized, wherever they are. That means reducing poverty, finding jobs for our young people, and improving the state of our hospitals.”

He adds that it’s vital to teach the next generation to respect people regardless of their ethnic backgrounds.

Many youths are calling for the elimination of racial discrimination, stressing the need for diverse voices in leadership, media, and education.

Vunimono High School student Nilishika Prasad says that workplaces need to implement fair hiring policies so that people are not judged by their ethnic backgrounds.

“No one should be judged by their name or background, but by their skills or character. Laws must be enforced equally. No one should face harsher treatment because of their race. Representation matters.”

She adds that they want a Fiji where race is a bridge, not a barrier, where no child feels lesser because of their ethnicity, and where differences are celebrated, not dividing us.

