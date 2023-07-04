Acting Police Commissioner challenges officers

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Acting Police Commissioner says any issues regarding the Fiji Police Force are reflective of the entire organization and not just one individual.

Juki Fong Chew highlighted this while opening the Station Officer and Station Sergeants Course.

Chew called on the participants to work together for the sake of improving services to the Fijian public and visitors to Fiji.

He adds leadership, competence and professionalism should guide the way officers conduct their work.

The Acting Commissioner says policing is not an individual effort or responsibility but a team effort.

The one-month course will cover topics relating to the roles and responsibilities of station officers and station sergeants.