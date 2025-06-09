Act on recommendations first: Justice Ashton-Lewis

Justice David Ashton-Lewis [File Photo]

Nine individuals including cabinet members are implicated in the Commission of Inquiry report into the now-dismissed FICAC Commissioner, Barbara Malimali’s appointment.

This has been revealed by COI Chair, Justice David Ashton-Lewis, in a radio show, The Judge on an Australia-based Gold Coast community station, 4CRB.

The interview aired on May 29th.

Justice Ashton-Lewis recently referred to an individual as a “wannabe Prime Minister,” stating that this person publicly supports Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka but covertly undermines him.

He says some of those implicated took oath yet obstructed and perverted the cause of justice in the appointment of Malimali.

Justice Ashton-Lewis also stated that the woman he was tasked to carry out an inquiry on is universally seen as corrupt.

He adds that five of these people have terrible accusations against them, and the person was delaying the investigation and has even cleared some files.

He claims that the person was hired to protect high-level people.

Justice Ashton-Lewis says upon submitting the report of over 600 pages, he made 73 recommendations along with it.

He says he has brought out criminal acts committed by these individuals and claims that some are trying to ensure the report is not made public.

Justice Ashton-Lewis says this will not be successful.

He has recommended that Rabuka and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu act on the recommendations first before releasing the report.

He says the report will only be released by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Justice Ashton-Lewis also concluded that Janet Mason who was his counsel assist in the case was one of the best lawyer he worked with in 50 years saying she did a great job during the inquiry.

We are trying to verify if this action by Justice Ashton-Lewis to speak about the inquiry breaches any terms of reference.

