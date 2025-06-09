MoH responds to CWM Hospital water leak concern

Concerns raised by the International Women’s Association over a water leak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Antenatal Clinic have prompted swift action from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

International Women’s Association President Judy Compain brought the issue to light, highlighting the leak at the antenatal clinic and raising concerns over patient safety and service delivery.

The Ministry confirms the water leakage was identified yesterday and says immediate steps were taken by hospital management to investigate and resolve the problem.

Article continues after advertisement

An initial assessment by the hospital’s maintenance team, under the direction of the Medical Superintendent, traced the leak to an old drainage pipe that had been sealed during earlier renovations to the maternity washrooms. The Ministry says the seal weakened over time, resulting in the leakage.

Repairs to the damaged pipe have since been completed, with the affected area cleaned and fully restored. The Ministry assures the public that the antenatal clinic is now safe, fully operational and ready to receive patients.

In response to the incident, Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has directed a two-pronged approach. This includes a detailed investigation to verify the initial findings and assess long-term remedial measures, as well as a temporary halt on any future renovation work by the contractors involved, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to patient safety and the continued improvement of health infrastructure across the country.

It has also thanked the public and partner organisations for their vigilance, while apologising for any inconvenience caused to staff and patients. The Ministry says the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Antenatal Clinic remains a dedicated facility for the care and well-being of mothers and expectant mothers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.