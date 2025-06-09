$363,000 hall opens at Suva Adventist Primary School

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Students at Suva Adventist Primary School in Lami are set to benefit from a new multi-purpose hall that will support a range of school activities.

The $363,000 facility was officially opened over the weekend and will be used for assemblies, examinations, sports activities, cultural programmes, leadership development and community events.

The project was funded through years of fundraising efforts involving students, teachers, parents, church members, former students and community supporters.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro congratulated everyone involved in bringing the project to life and encouraged students to make full use of the new facility.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro also highlighted the importance of providing safe and supportive learning environments for students and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving educational facilities.

The new hall is expected to serve the school’s 754 students and support their learning and development for years to come.