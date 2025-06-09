250 workers repatriated in five-year crackdown

[File Photo]

More than 250 workers have been repatriated over the past five years as the Ministry of Employment clamps down on labour law breaches.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the workers were part of five cases involving non-compliant employers, with all outstanding wages paid before their return.

He adds that employers were required to cover the full cost of repatriation.

Singh says the Ministry continues to carry out inspections, initially giving employers time to address breaches before taking further action.

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He states that penalties are only imposed on those who fail to comply after being given the opportunity to improve.

However, he stresses there is zero tolerance regarding occupational health and safety, including protective equipment and suitable accommodation.

“So wherever there is a breach in this area, we immediately order them to improve the facility or move them to a decent facility. We have done that in the past. We have moved workers from one place to another where they are accommodated in a better place.”

Where standards are not met, the Ministry has stepped in to relocate workers to safer living conditions while issuing fixed penalties.

Singh adds that serious violations are being pursued through legal channels, with a recent human trafficking-related case referred to the Employment Relations Tribunal.

He says the Ministry remains firm in ensuring workers are protected and employers adhere to the law.

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