2371 Fijians under stop departure

More than 2,000 Fiji passport holders are prohibited from leaving the country as of December 23rd, 2022.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua confirmed this while responding to a written question by Assistant Minister for Housing and Local Government Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Tikoduadua says the Integrated Border Management System has a record of 2371 entries, and reasons for the prohibition include TELS recipients, court cases, companies not fulfilling tax compliance with Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and not fulfilling Fiji National Provident Fund obligations.

He adds that the Fiji Immigration Department has faced challenges in gathering accurate and reliable data from the current Integrated Border Management System for many years now.

He says the system also shows that nine Fiji passport holders who are overseas are prohibited from entering the country.

Tikoduadua says it is reported that the number is higher, but due to inconsistencies, the system could not generate accurate data.

The Home Affairs Minister also confirms that the system also shows that 232 foreign nationals are also prohibited from leaving Fiji due to ongoing court cases and investigations.