$10m for capital projects

The Ministry of Housing will continue with the regularization of informal settlements to provide long-term housing leases to those residing in informal settlements.

To accomplish this, $10 million has been allocated to facilitate the commencement of the capital projects in various divisions.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says they are focusing on supporting families that struggle to find housing due to rising land and house prices.

“A budget of $10.0 million is allocated that will facilitate the commencement of capital works at Sakoca in Nasinu, Tavela in Nadi, Field 4 and Tore in Lautoka, and preparatory works for 72 nine (9) settlements in Lovu Sea-side, Nabare, and Delaisaweni in Lautoka, Valewaquyaya in Ba, Vunika in Labasa, Caubati in Nasinu, Wakanisila in Nasinu, Sasawira in Nausori, and Nadonumai in Lami.”

Professor Prasad adds that they will continue to support the First Home Purchase program.

“With a budget of $5.0 million to target beneficiaries with a combined household income below $50,000 per annum. A grant of $15,000 is available for the purchase of an existing house or unit, and $30,000 is provided to build a new house or unit.”

The Minister says the government’s vision is to provide affordable and decent housing for all communities by 2032.