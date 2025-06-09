$10K donated to cancer fight.

[file photo]

Concluding this year’s breast cancer awareness month, the Radission Blu Resort Fiji at Denarau Island made a massive donation of $10,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society yesterday.

Done through an organized Pinktober walkathon the donation was part of the resorts bid to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer in Fiji.

Radisson Blu Resort management noted that following the walkathon the resort also presented their donation to the Fiji Cancer Society Nadi Board Member, Margie Erbsleben.

Presenting the cheque, the resorts marketing and sales director Petero Manufolau expressed gratitude to the resort guests and staff towards their Pinktober fundraising efforts.

He also commended the Fiji Cancer Society for its vital role in promoting early detection and supporting cancer patients nationwide.

Additionally, Mere Watisoni, a stage 3 cervical cancer survivor sharing her journey at the event urged the public to get screened early, emphasizing that cancer can affect anyone but early detection saves lives.

The resort further reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness on the importance of early detection and treatment amongst its female employees and their families.

