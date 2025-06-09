Winners of the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025

[Source: Filmfare]
The much-anticipated Filmfare Awards 2025 celebrated the best of Hindi cinema last night, bringing together Bollywood’s biggest names under one star-studded roof.
From power-packed performances to emotional acceptance speeches, the evening was a blend of glamour and glory as this year’s winners took home the coveted Black Lady.
Best Film (Critics)
Shoojit Sircar – I Want to Talk
Best Actor (Critics)
Rajkummar Rao – Srikanth
Best Actress (Critics)
Pratibha Ranta – Laapataa Ladies
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Kartik Aaryan – Chandu Champion
Abhishek Bachchan – I Want to Talk
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Alia Bhatt – Jigra
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Ravi Kishan – Laapataa Ladies
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Chhaya Kadam – Laapataa Ladies
Best Lyrics
Prashant Pandey – ‘Sajni’ – Laapataa Ladies
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – ‘Sajni’ – Laapataa Ladies
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Madhubanti Bagchi – ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ – Stree 2
Best Story
Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar – Article 370
Best Dialogue
Sneha Desai – Laapataa Ladies
Best Action
Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh – Kill
Best Screenplay
Sneha Desai – Laapataa Ladies
Best Music Album
Ram Sampath – Laapataa Ladies
Best Background Score
Ram Sampath – Laapataa Ladies
Best Choreography
Bosco–Caesar – ‘Tauba Tauba’ – Bad Newz
Best Debut Director
Kunal Kemmu – Madgaon Express
Aditya Suhas Jambhale – Article 370
Best Debut Male
Lakshya – Kill
Best Debut Female
Nitanshi Goel – Laapataa Ladies
Best Cinematography
Rafey Mehmood – Kill
Best Costume
Darshan Jalan – Laapataa Ladies
Best Editing
Shivkumar V. Panicker – Kill
Lifetime Achievement Award
Zeenat Aman
Shyam Benegal
R.D. Burman Award For Upcoming Talent In Music
Achint Thakkar – Jigraa and Mr and Mrs Mahi
Best Cine Icon Award
Jaya Bachchan, Nutan, Meena Kumari and Dilip Kumar
Legendary Filmmaker – Bimal Roy
Best Production Design
Mayur Sharma – Kill
Best Sound Design
Subash Sahoo – Kill
Best VFX
Redefine – Munjya
Best Adapted Screenplay
Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain – I Want to Talk
