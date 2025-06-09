Winners of the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025

[Source: Filmfare]

The much-anticipated Filmfare Awards 2025 celebrated the best of Hindi cinema last night, bringing together Bollywood’s biggest names under one star-studded roof.

From power-packed performances to emotional acceptance speeches, the evening was a blend of glamour and glory as this year’s winners took home the coveted Black Lady.

Best Film (Critics)

Shoojit Sircar – I Want to Talk

Best Actor (Critics)

Rajkummar Rao – Srikanth

Best Actress (Critics)

Pratibha Ranta – Laapataa Ladies

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Kartik Aaryan – Chandu Champion

Abhishek Bachchan – I Want to Talk

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Alia Bhatt – Jigra

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Ravi Kishan – Laapataa Ladies

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Chhaya Kadam – Laapataa Ladies

Best Lyrics

Prashant Pandey – ‘Sajni’ – Laapataa Ladies

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh – ‘Sajni’ – Laapataa Ladies

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Madhubanti Bagchi – ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ – Stree 2

Best Story

Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar – Article 370

Best Dialogue

Sneha Desai – Laapataa Ladies

Best Action

Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh – Kill

Best Screenplay

Sneha Desai – Laapataa Ladies

Best Music Album

Ram Sampath – Laapataa Ladies

Best Background Score

Ram Sampath – Laapataa Ladies

Best Choreography

Bosco–Caesar – ‘Tauba Tauba’ – Bad Newz

Best Debut Director

Kunal Kemmu – Madgaon Express

Aditya Suhas Jambhale – Article 370

Best Debut Male

Lakshya – Kill

Best Debut Female

Nitanshi Goel – Laapataa Ladies

Best Cinematography

Rafey Mehmood – Kill

Best Costume

Darshan Jalan – Laapataa Ladies

Best Editing

Shivkumar V. Panicker – Kill

Lifetime Achievement Award

Zeenat Aman

Shyam Benegal

R.D. Burman Award For Upcoming Talent In Music

Achint Thakkar – Jigraa and Mr and Mrs Mahi

Best Cine Icon Award

Jaya Bachchan, Nutan, Meena Kumari and Dilip Kumar

Legendary Filmmaker – Bimal Roy

Best Production Design

Mayur Sharma – Kill

Best Sound Design

Subash Sahoo – Kill

Best VFX

Redefine – Munjya

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain – I Want to Talk

