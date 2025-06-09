Will Smith considers a name change after shocking hometown reveal

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The Fresh Prince is going through an identity crisis.

Will Smith is apparently pondering a name change after a conversation with BBC Radio Wales uncovered that he has several connections to Welsh culture.

During a chat with the actor and rapper, host Lucy Owens pointed out that the Philadelphia neighborhood where he grew up, Wynnefield, is named after Welsh physician, Dr. Thomas Wynne, while his mother’s hometown of Bryn Mawr was named by 17th-century Welsh Quakers.

“So I’m Welsh?!,” Smith exclaimed. “I’m Welsh, basically.”

“Yes, Will! You are Welsh and we are claiming you,” Owens joked.

“That might be my new name,” Smith quipped. “Welsh Smith. I’m gonna be Welsh Smith.”

Owens then shared Bryn Mawr, where Smith owns a home, translates to “big hill” in Welsh.

“Big Will lives in Big Hill,” Smith replied. “This is crazy.”

When the host joked that he could turn the revelation into a rap, Smith gave it a quick stab, rapping, “Big hill, big Will— big still!”

Smith’s Welsh connections don’t end there. The actor and musician is currently touring his latest LP Based on a True Story — his first full-length album of solo material since 2005’s Lost and Found — with a performance set for Cardiff Castle on Aug. 25, just days after Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones will take the stage.

Smith and Jones once shared the screen when the latter cameoed on his hit ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Looking back on Jones’ stint as a guest star, Smith had high praise for the musician.

“It was magnificent. When somebody with that kind of iconic status just walks into the room — he walked onto the set and you just get that [gasp], that thing when the audience recognizes what’s happening,” he said. “It was one of the classic moments on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

