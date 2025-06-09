The Masked Singer season 14 reveals: See every celebrity under the masks

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

A new season of The Masked Singer is now in full swing with secret celebrity singers being unveiled each week.

Season 14 kicked off on Wednesday with the latest group of masked celebs taking the stage in front of panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Rita Ora, plus host Nick Cannon.

However, the first unmasking came before the episode had even begun.

Article continues after advertisement

For the first time ever, a celebrity revealed themself to viewers before being eliminated on the show.

Last month, Ora’s Descendants costar Kylie Cantrall announced she is competing on the season.

It was then revealed during the first episode (to the home audience only) that she is singing under the Cat Witch mask.

Other masked contestants this season include Pugcasso, 14 Karat Carrot, Queen Corgi, Croissants, Scarab, Snow Cone, Galaxy Girl, High Voltage, Eggplant, Owl, Calla Lily, Le Who Who, Stingray, Pangolin, Handyman, and Crane, all vying to succeed The Masked Singer season 13 champion Pearl, who was revealed as Grammy-winning country singer Gretchen Wilson.

So far, already out of the running are Googly Eyes, revealed in the premiere to be baseball great David Ortiz, a.k.a. “Big Papi,” and the Croissants, who were eliminated but won’t be unveiled until week 2.

Read on below to see every celebrity revealed on The Masked Singer season 14 so far — and check back for updates each week.

In a Masked Singer first, Kylie Cantrall revealed to viewers that she is competing under the Cat Witch mask before taking the stage for her first performance.

She is still in the competition and her identity is still unknown to the judges.

Googly Eyes was eliminated on The Masked Singer’s season 14 premiere on Jan. 7, and revealed to be baseball superstar David Ortiz.

The Croissants were eliminated on The Masked Singer’s season 14 premiere on Jan. 7, but will not be revealed until week 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.